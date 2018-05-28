Antoine Preziuso’s Trillion Tourbillon of Tourbillons Could Set You Back $1.2 Million!

Yes, you’ve read that right. This extraordinary 24-carat diamond-studded timepiece will set you back a cool $1.2 million, but once you take a closer look at it you might understand why. What you’re staring at right now is Antoine Preziuso’s new version of his Tourbillon of Tourbillons, a very interesting watch that has won both the Innovation Watch Prize and the Public Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, for good reason.

Called Trillion, this majestic timekeeper is one-of-a-kind, showing off a 47mm 18kt white gold case, that’s set with 233 baguettes diamonds. The bezel was screwed on with eight lateral gold pillars and 24 “Power” screws in titanium, while double AR-coated sapphire crystals and an 18kt white gold crown set with 20 diamond baguettes and one solitaire diamond add to the visual ecstasy that is this watch.

The Antoine Preziuso Trillion also comes attached to a black rubber strap, with crocodile leather lining and an 18kt white gold deployant that’s also set with diamonds, of course. But, with all these diamonds around, you might not realize which is the most important part of this watch, and that’s the impressive Swiss manual-wind Antoine Preziuso in-house caliber AFP-TTR-3X.

With 65 jewels, 21,600 vph and a power reserve of 48 hours, this marvelous caliber features not one, not two, but three tourbillons dancing on a revolving plate, connected by a triple-differential gear and separated by three pure-white trillion diamonds. The bridges are decorated with Geneva stripes and have three rubies on the sapphire back. Now you realize why this unique watch is worth more than $1,000,000?