You Might Like This Equestrian-themed Bentley Bentayga By Mulliner

Equestrian-themed Bentley Bentayga By Mulliner

Everyone was expecting to see something big from Bentley at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, and some felt a bit disappointed when it was all over. However, this special Bentley Bentayga By Mulliner is anything but dull. Inspired by The Festival, this bespoke vehicle was unveiled before its global premiere at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival.

The one-off design celebrates Bentley‘s long-standing partnership with The Jockey Club, thus explaining these superb equestrian cues; is it just me, or does it seem totally normal to think about a picnic or a relaxing day in the middle of nature with this particularly interesting shade of green? Let’s move on, shall we.

Called Spruce, this bespoke exterior shade reminds us of the famous British Racing Green, with a modern twist; we also can’t ignore the Blackline Specification and the new 21″ diamond-turned and black painted wheels either. Inside the cockpit you’ll find many other custom touches, like Cumbrian Green and Saddle leather complemented by blue contrasting stitching on the door and seat quilting.

Bentley’s exquisite Burr Walnut veneer, a golden horse graphic incorporated into the passenger veneer panel, as well as an embroidered horse and jockey emblem are also part of this special decor. The brilliant team from Mulliner has been deeply inspired by the equestrian lifestyle for this beauty, and they used many new materials and techniques for this bespoke model. We wonder how much it costs though.