CCN’s new DOM 123 Superyacht by Stefano Vafiadis

Cerri Cantiere Navali or simply CCN Yachts has just unveiled a few new details on its latest line of 37m/121ft superyachts, called DOM 123, after the Latin word ‘domus’ which means home. Designed by Stefano Vafiadis, the sleek vessel before you was meant to keep young yacht owners smiling and satisfied – it’s safe to assume that they’re all focused on luxury lifestyle, that’s why several sunbathing and dining areas were imagined for this yacht.

Up to twelve passengers may join in on the fun aboard, in a formal lounge amidship or the lovely skylounge that doubles as a cinema and a large social space. If you’re more interested about the ride, you should know that this all-aluminum vessel puts a pair of MTU 16V2000M96L engines to work, each of them developing 1939 kW, allowing passengers to enjoy speeds of up to 21 knots.

But let’s get back to the details. The main deck aft is where guests can relax under the sun’s warm rays and enjoy a casual alfresco lounge, with two armchairs, two small tables, as well as a plush inward-facing sofa. There’s also a bar on the starboard side, that will serve both the guests in the skylounge and also those seated out on the aft decks.

The lucky owners of DOM 123 will get to enjoy a spacious master suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows, superb views and many other goodies; although, the two VIP staterooms and two twin cabins aren’t too shabby, either. What else did the designer think about? Well, there is a lovely Portuguese deck in front of the helm station, a spacious Jacuzzi, several sunpads and sun loungers, not to mention the spacious beach club and tender garage. We’re sold!