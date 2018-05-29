Villa Grecale Leaves No Room For The Ordinary

Nestled on the beautiful bay of Porto Rotondo in the northern part of Sardinia, Italy, the wonderful Villa Grecale offers 905-square-meter (9,741 sq. ft.) of luxurious living areas, complemented by astonishing views of the sea; it also comes with a private boat jetty and sea access, so if you love hitting the waves, this property will most likely haunt your dreams for at least a couple of days. And, why not?

Set to cost a cool €32 million, the stunning home before you spreads on two levels, boasting 13 bedrooms and 15 full baths, a large entrance hall and many other goodies, like 6,450 square meters of outdoor spaces will most likely make your days here a pure bliss. We should mention the private garden with Mediterranean flowers and plants, the paved outdoor spaces, and of course, the generous infinity pool.

The first level of the property is ideal for al fresco dining and carefree living, with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a large double bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Upwards, the master bedroom will aim to please the lucky owners of this property, while eight other bedrooms, all with an ensuite bathrooms and private access to the swimming pool, will most likely make all your guests smile.

There is also an underground car space, where six of your favorite automotive creations may rest, and a separate guest house, with even more bedrooms and a cozy living room, adding to the level of exclusivity you will enjoy – if you’re lucky enough to purchase this property, of course.