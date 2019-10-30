Mr. Chow’s Museum-like Mega Mansion is On Sale Again

The famed Michael Chow, founder of the Mr. Chow chain of Chinese restaurants has been trying to sell his mega mansion in L.A. for some time. Now, the 30,000 square feet Los Angeles museum like mansion is on the market again for a still sky high $69.9 million, $8 million less than his last try.

The lavish home before you is situated in the city’s Holmby Hills neighborhood, on the coveted Mapleton Drive, and isn’t dubbed a museum for nothing. It was designed from the very beginning to showcase the world renowned art collection of Mr. Chow, with the main building’s design drawing inspiration from Madrid’s Reina Sofia museum.

The sprawling home comes with nine bedrooms and a stand-alone three story guesthouse and can be catalogued more like a work of art than a house. The compound is also gated and highly secure, so Mr. Chow’s personal collection of antiquities and contemporary art is safe. Sadly, the buyer needs to take his thoughts away from the art collection because the home isn’t sold with it.

The museum like main house boasts 400 year old Moorish columns, 16th and 17th century Florentine carved ceilings and imported ancient stonework. Inside, there’s a main reception room with second-floor galleries on two sides and 30 foot high towering ceilings and stark-white artsy walls. The Art Deco library will capture your gaze with its floor-to-ceiling exotic woods lining.

The master bedroom of the home is also Art Deco inspired and comes with a large dressing room and a spacious bathroom which impresses with its white marble. The home boasts nine more bathrooms, an expansive kitchen in shades of white and centuries old hand-carved wooden doors. Knowing Mr. Chow, it’s no wonder that the kitchen comes with industrial grade appliances, perfect for large dinner parties or gatherings.

The guesthouse boasts a huge 40 seat screening room, billiards / piano room and an outdoor swimming pool. Both the main house and the guesthouse feature a nice and spacious roof-top terrace for the best of views.