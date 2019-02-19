Follow Us

Montenegro welcomes the Ānanti Resort, Residences & Beach Club This Summer

Montenegro, one of Europe’s most impressive yet still relatively unknown destinations, will open its gates for the incredible Ānanti Resort, Residences & Beach Club this summer.

This high-end resort will be situated right in the middle of the country’s amazing coastlines and UNESCO protected sites, and will benefit from its own private beach, eight private villas with three to four bedrooms of up to 500 square meters and fourteen suites of up to 114 square meters.

Ānanti will be also the first hotel in Montenegro to ever become member of The Leading Hotels of the World. The hotel will be characterized by a blend of Asian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean elegance in its design and architecture.

Developed to emphasize its blissful natural surroundings, this spectacular hotel will be in complete harmony with the landscapes around it, and the interior design will as well be inspired by the pristine nature in the surroundings.

Every independent villa at Ānanti Resort will feature a private pool and a lovely outdoor area with spacious terraces and picturesque views of the sea.

Guests will also enjoy the resort’s private spas, large gyms, a Jacuzzi overlooking the sea, several relaxation rooms, the wonderful dining terraces with kitchen and barbecue areas, a private reception and the ubiquitous infinity pool. All suites are facing the sea and will come with en-suite bathrooms, spacious living and dining rooms and cozy outdoor terraces.

As for dining, the options will be varied and delicious, offered by a signature Asian fusion restaurant, with Mediterranean ingredients and Asian notes. All suites have prices that will start at around $440/night and the private villas come with price tags of at least $1,600.

