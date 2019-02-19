Check out the new Swatch Flymagic Watch Collection

Swatch has recently launched one of their most unusual collections, the 2019 Swatch Flymagic, a well designed luxury collection of three eye catching timepieces, with a fully mechanical reversed Sistem 51 caliber and magnetic resistant Nivachron hairspring.

The Flymagic watches come encased in a 45 mm wide and 14.8 mm thick case and they’re water resistant up to a depth of 30 meters. The movement on this watch is a 3 Hertz automatic Sistem 51, the brand’s revolutionary caliber that they’ve launched almost six years ago.

This stunning watch will be available in three steel versions, two in bare steel and one in red gold PVD-plated, with no more than 500 pieces produced for each version. Each model also comes with three straps, one in rubber and two calf straps also present in the box.

The new Nivachron hairspring is a titanium based alloy with paramagnetic characteristics to protect the watch’s accuracy deteriorate due to today’s many magnetic fields. More benefits of this component, according to Swatch, are the effective resistance to shocks and changes in temperature, improving the chronometric performance of the watch in any conditions.

The Swatch Flymagic looks very cool and feels like a breath of fresh air in the watchmaking industry, but the high price tag of $1,500 might scare a few potential buyers because it doesn’t come with too many features. The watch will be available beginning with April 30, 2019 and you can order it and find out more details on the official Swatch website.