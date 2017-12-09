Montblanc TimeWalker Rally Watches Will Get Your Pulse Racing

The watchmakers from Montblanc have been probably pretty busy lately, working on a fresh take on their TimeWalker collection. For 2018, the German brand has decided to add several new models to its line-up, including the Montblanc TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph and the Montblanc TimeWalker Rally Timer Chronograph Limited Edition 100.

The first packs an impressive in-house chronograph movement, while the second is a bit more special, a vintage-inspired watch that will only adorn only 100 wrists. But let’s take a closer look at each of these stunning timepieces, before you pick a favorite.

The TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph comes with a 43 mm, satin-finished, stainless steel case that will face 100-meter deep waters with success, while the bezel’s black ceramic tachymeter scale is also worth mentioning. The dial has a superb black and white contrast, reminiscent of the golden era of car racing.

A date window sits at 4:30, with rhodium-plated dauphine hands filled with Super-LumiNova making things pretty clear. The self-winding chronograph Montblanc manufacture caliber MB 25.10 beats at 4Hz and comes with a power reserve of about 46 hours, with all its inner workings being on display through the sapphire display case back.

The TimeWalker Rally Timer Chronograph Limited Edition 100, on the other hand, was inspired by the iconic Minerva Rally Timer, and boasts a 50 mm titanium case that will allow you to use it as a pocket watch, desk clock, or even a car dashboard attachment.

The loop-style leather strap can be easily removed like a NATO strap, the case has a knurled middle section coated with black DLC and satin finishing on the top, while the dial still displays a lovely black and white contrast. The hand-wound Montblanc in-house MB M16.29 comes with a 50-hour backup power, while the hand-chamfered edges, diamond-polished surfaces, add to the appeal.

The Montblanc TimeWalker Manufacture Chronograph is set to cost as much as €4,990, while the Montblanc TimeWalker Rally Timer Chronograph Limited Edition 100 will sell for €37,000 – collectors will most likely ignore this price tag.