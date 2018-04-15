Montblanc Meisterstück Le Petit Prince Takes You On A Wild Ride

As a mighty tribute to the power of imagination, Montblanc has unveiled a new gorgeous collection of pens called Meisterstück Le Petit Prince, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s amazing book and hand-drawn illustrations.

This special collection aims to capture the book’s philosophy in the best way possible, focusing on the most important characters from this iconic story. Of course, the first models will be based on the young prince and the fox, while future editions will be inspired by other heroes from Le Petit Prince.

The Meisterstück Le Petit Prince Special Edition features a cap and barrel made of a night-blue precious resin, that resembles the deep blue sky around the prince. The milled cap is beautifully decorated with a fox face pattern, with platinum-coated fittings contrasting with the aforementioned deep blue color.

A tiny golden star adorns the clip of this special pen, although everyone will be focusing their attention on the delicate character of Le Petit Prince, showcased together with his friend the fox on the handcrafted 14K rhodium-plated nib.

Available as a Ballpoint Pen, a Roller Ball and a Fountain Pen with an 18K bi-color nib embellished with the outline of the Little Prince and the fox, this superb creation also displays a sentence from the original novel, laser engraved into the crown. But that’s not all.

Montblanc went even further and created special ink and refills inspired by the fox, with a dark orange color that’s obviously reminiscent of the character’s fur color. Furthermore, a leather notebook completes the unique writing experience, showing off fine Saffiano leather decorated with a fox scenery print reminiscent of the famous author’s illustrations. Are you ready to go on a journey with the little prince?

