McLaren 570S Spider Owners May Now Enjoy A Track Pack

If you’ve planned to buy a McLaren 570S Spider in the near future, things are about to get even more exciting! McLaren added a special Track Pack to their endless list of options for this convertible supercar, that aims to make this vehicle even more exciting than it normally is.

The optional track pack features both visual and practical upgrades, all suited for track use, and it could be yours for an extra £17,160 or around $24,400. But what’s so special about it?

Well, for starters, this special package will lighten the 570S Spider by a cool 15 kg (33 lbs), deliver a louder exhaust note and a more dynamic look as well. The sought after luxury sportscar now boasts a bold new attitude and a new value for McLaren fans and collectors everywhere.

Exterior updates include a Dark Palladium Roof, a new rear spoiler and an ultra light set of 10-spoke alloys with a lovely Stealth finish. There’s also a sports exhaust with a stealth exhaust finisher that will surely make your ride home a lot more exciting and McLaren could add many other carbon fiber elements if you’d like to take the car’s weight diet to the next level.

The Track Pack-equipped 570S Spider also looks cool from the inside. Here, one of six lightweight Sport Design themes in Alcantara may be yours to choose; also noteworthy are the Carbon Fiber Race Seats, a Carbon Black Alcantara steering wheel, and a factory-fitted McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system. Ready. Set. Go!