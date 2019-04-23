Montblanc and Pirelli Have Worked on a Stylish Trolley Collection

The famed German brand Montblanc – well known for their luxury writing instruments, watches, leather goods and jewelry – has recently teamed up with the Italian tyre manufacturing masters at Pirelli for a new trolley collection, called the Urban Racing Spirit.

Revealed at the Benson Supercar Club, the new collection includes lightweight trolleys and exclusive Montblanc products. The Urban Racing Spirit collection, with the classic Meisterstück and Nightflight lines, was created with dreams of exploration in mind, perfect for those people who are always on the road.

The presentation of the Montblanc x Pirelli Trolley Collection continued with guests having fun in an interactive F1 Simulator game. The new trolleys offer versatile options when it comes to traveling. They are manufactured with discerned users in mind and feature high performance ball-bearing wheels, precision handle bars and a highly functional interior.

On the design side of things, the new trolleys look sleek and elegant, with many details drawing inspiration from Pirelli’s design cues like tyre marks and their signature yellow tag color. Of course, Montblanc’s excellence can be easily noticed in the sleek aesthetics of these bespoke trolleys.