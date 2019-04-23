The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is Here to Make Your Day

The newly revealed Porsche 911 Speedster is ready to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the brand, with precisely 1948 models waiting to be produced. The Speedster will come with a 4.0 liter flat six GT3 engine with 502 hp and a chassis that’s derived from the 911 GT3 model, featuring a rear axle steering system and dynamic engine mounts for increased stability and precision.

The new Speedster model will reach 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds and will come with a six speed manual gearbox only. The cabin features lightweight door panels and an elegant black leather interior. Optionally, there’s red stitching trimming for the dashboard, red door pulls and a GT Sport steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock center marker.

For weight reducing purposes, air conditioning is not included as standard, but can be added later without any cost. The exterior of the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster features GT traits, with a front luggage compartment lid and carbon fiber front fenders and rear decklid. The wheels are fitted with the standard Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) with gray cast iron rotors.

For weight saving, the roof also comes with no automated mechanism. With all their weight reducing measures, including the manual transmission, the new Speedster weighs only 1,465 kg (3,230 pounds). The sports car is planned to be available in U.S. dealerships beginning with the end of 2019 for a cool $274,500.