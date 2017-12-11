Biscayne Beach Residences Penthouse Can be Your Future Home

For a cool $9.45 million, one of you might be able to call this jaw dropping two-story penthouse at Biscayne Beach Residences his (or her) future home – that’s one Christmas present no one could ever forget! The lavish property before you promises sweeping of the ocean and the city and ample space to enjoy that warm breeze, complemented by a host of bespoke amenities that make this residence really special.

The only two-story penthouse with a private pool, a 2,100-square-foot roof deck and summer kitchen in all of East Edgewater, this penthouse might be a dream come true for most of us. The unit features 14-foot ceilings and an open layout combining the living and dining areas, not to mention high-speed elevators that go directly to the private foyer on the first floor.

Three bedrooms, including an incredible master, are located on the main floor, with a second master, study and an upper living room with a terrace are located on the next level, covering a total of 7,900 square feet of internal living space. There’s also an Italian-designed open-layout kitchen featuring Snaidero cabinetry, Miele appliances, stone countertops and both a wine closet and a wine cooler.

From the 391 residences which make up the glass-clad Biscayne Beach Residences, this penthouse is definitely the best of the best, designed like a turnkey property so that the lucky next owners could throw a party as soon as they arrive here. At $9.45 million, we think this property is worth every single penny; and then some.