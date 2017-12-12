The Limited Edition Spyker LM85 Marks the End of an Era

The production of Spyker’s C8 Aileron is coming to an end, and the Dutch sports car maker has announced three limited edition models, called the LM85, to mark the end of an era. Inspired by the brand’s racing pedigree, the Spyker LM85 shows off a stunning aluminum bodywork, wider wheel arches, custom air intakes and many other goodies inside-out.

Each unit will also benefit from a special livery: a cool Jet Black exterior with Crimson Red accents, a Crimson Red exterior with Jet Black accents or a Jet Black paint job with golden flourishes. The unique styling continues inside the cockpit, where the lucky owners of one of these beasts will get to enjoy the same color themes.

Here, Spyker offers custom leather seats that mimic the exterior body colors., Chronoswiss gauges, a turned aluminum dashboard, as well as an exposed gearshift.

As you prepare to hit the track, keep in mind that the supercharged 4.2-liter V8 develops 525 PS and 600 Nm of torque, with the six-speed automatic transmission helping you accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds on your way towards 322 km/h (200 mph).

According to Spyker CEO Victor Muller, these limited-run models were specially designed to prove to the entire world that the company’s name is all about bespoke craftsmanship, something that’s pretty obvious with the new generation Spyker C8 Preliator. Unfortunately we don’t have any details about pricing, but those things are just one click and email away.