Meryl Streep Relisted her NYC Penthouse for a Good $18.25 Million

Proudly sitting in the charming River Lofts condominium building in the heart of the Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan, this chic penthouse, owned by the legendary Meryl Streep, features a full floor of panoramic awesomeness. First listed for sale at a whooping $24.6 million in the summer of 2018, the condo is back on the market for a good $18.25 million right now.

Meryl Streep’s superb NYC home is a 4,000 square feet one floor apartment, which boasts mesmerizing panoramic views all around, with floor to ceiling windows and glass doors bringing NYC’s skyline right inside the home.

The interior of this elegant penthouse has on open floor layout and comes with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and boasts Brazilian walnut hardwood floors and a beautiful wood burning fireplace perfect for those cold months in New York.

The most impressive part of the penthouse though is the wraparound landscaped terrace, a 10 feet wide balcony which offers serene views of New York City’s amazing skyline from many different angles. And you can even have a nice little urban garden on the terrace, like the one Meryl Streep has right now.

An interesting part that attracted her and a few other stars to this iconic condominium is the paparazzi-proof design of the entire River Lofts building. There’s a private elevator which runs from the underground parking to the apartments, shielding residents from anybody who may disturb their peace while getting home. Would you like to live like Meryl Streep?