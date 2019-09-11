fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Meryl Streep Relisted her NYC Penthouse for a Good $18.25 Million

meryl streep nyc penthouse 7

Proudly sitting in the charming River Lofts condominium building in the heart of the Tribeca neighborhood in lower Manhattan, this chic penthouse, owned by the legendary Meryl Streep, features a full floor of panoramic awesomeness. First listed for sale at a whooping $24.6 million in the summer of 2018, the condo is back on the market for a good $18.25 million right now.

Meryl Streep’s superb NYC home is a 4,000 square feet one floor apartment, which boasts mesmerizing panoramic views all around, with floor to ceiling windows and glass doors bringing NYC’s skyline right inside the home.

The interior of this elegant penthouse has on open floor layout and comes with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and boasts Brazilian walnut hardwood floors and a beautiful wood burning fireplace perfect for those cold months in New York.

meryl streep nyc penthouse 5

 

The most impressive part of the penthouse though is the wraparound landscaped terrace, a 10 feet wide balcony which offers serene views of New York City’s amazing skyline from many different angles. And you can even have a nice little urban garden on the terrace, like the one Meryl Streep has right now.

An interesting part that attracted her and a few other stars to this iconic condominium is the paparazzi-proof design of the entire River Lofts building. There’s a private elevator which runs from the underground parking to the apartments, shielding residents from anybody who may disturb their peace while getting home. Would you like to live like Meryl Streep?

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Sharp Just Unveiled the World’s Largest 8k LCD TV

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.