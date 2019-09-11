Liara is the Newest Sailing Yacht from Baltic Yachts

Baltic Yachts have recently delivered their newest vessel, Liara, an incredible performance sailing yacht with the naval architecture and beautiful exterior lines designed by the acclaimed studio Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design. The new Baltic sailing yacht got a sporty look and a low profile. What’s more, it also comes with the studio’s outstanding stern design with the radiused teak deck.

Liara also comes with a huge lithium battery bank which allows it to run for up to eight hours with all its functions active and no generator. Water resistance is reduced as well through the use of a retractable propulsion system. The yacht’s superb sails have been developed by Southern Spars and North Sails, with the main sail having a square top.

On the inside, Liara benefits from the design of the Adam Lay Studio and reflects the natural environment of the owner’s home area, the Channel Islands off the coast of Normandy. The interior boasts bright colors with soft furnishings and indirect LED lighting, giving the space an open feeling. Natural light comes in plentiful over the sofas, coffee tables and the dining area in the deck salon.

When it comes to accommodation, the yacht offers a luxurious owner’s suite in the bow, a VIP suite along the lower salon space and two twin guest cabins aft. The crew benefits from a galley, a crew mess and laundry, an office or temporary cabin and two en suite twin crew cabins.

Inside the cockpit you can find two spacious areas, the aft with seating and a large table and the forward with seating and coffee tables.