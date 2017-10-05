Meindel complements Hublot’s Big Bang Bavaria Bronze

Handcrafted from exquisite deer leather and embroidered with interesting details, two extraordinary bracelets now complement the beauty of the Hublot Big Bang Bavaria Bronze watch. Cut from bronze, this stunning watch now benefits from a touch of magic courtesy of Meindl, a renowned German leather goods manufacturer, with over 330 years of experience.

The result of this unique partnership has been unveiled at Hublot’s Boutique in Munich, during the city’s most popular event, Oktoberfest. This watch seems to be the ideal companion for those of you who appreciate patina, vintage designs and have a passion for anything old-school – or, simply old. I guess a vintage bike and some rugged clothes fit right in.

As we glance at the wonderful gallery below and daydream about this watch, it is also worth mentioning that only 100 pieces like this will be ever produced. Is the hand-stitched stag motif really worth the effort? When you hear that every strap is tanned and hand-burnished, thus allowing each watch to look completely unique, you will surely appreciate it even more.

The same goes for the bronze case, that seems to feature a different look on every single watch, while the case back comes in black ceramic, complemented by gold screws. Curious about price tags, right? Unfortunately we don’t have any official word on that, but you could always head over to Hublot and ask them. Or.. maybe you’re in Munich these days and you could see it with your own eyes.