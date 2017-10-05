Enjoy Barcelona from the Lavish Cotton House Hotel

Reminding us of the good old colonial times, when gentlemen got together at the club discussing politics and life in general, the spectacular Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona aims to charm everyone with its classic atmosphere, world class service and memorable experience.

Part of the Autograph Collection, this lavish retreat proudly sits right in the heart of Barcelona, just a few steps away from the city’s most popular shopping street, and minutes away from the most important sights in town.

Inside, it’s a completely different world, as many of the building’s original details have been beautifully preserved, like the superb 19th century marble staircase and the boiserie-embellished ceilings, floors, and walls. It’s a breathtaking sight, and it might be one of the highlights of your trip to Barcelona.

The hotel offers only 83 luxurious guest accommodations, showing off wonderful decorations inspired by the cotton plant, complemented by calm shades and cozy furnishings throughout. The classic aesthetics seem to go very well together with the much needed modern amenities, such as air conditioning, flat screen TVs or Wi-Fi Internet, plus exquisite Ortigia amenities in the bathroom.

In the end, we also need to mention the hotel’s common areas, which put out a dreamy colonial vibe; the elegant library with oversized chairs or the luminous glass conservatory might be your favorites, but there’s also a large terrace with lush vegetation where you might want to relax after a busy day in town.

The roof terrrace also houses a lovely plunge pool and promises incredible views of Barcelona, with the iconic Sagrada Familia in the background. I think we’re all done here! When are you planning to visit Barcelona?