MB&F’s The Fifth Element Will Have Aliens Lining Up

No, we are not talking about the Hollywood movie production with the same name – the blockbuster film featuring Bruce Willis, that was shot around twenty years ago. We are dealing with a new astounding watchmaking marvel from MB&F and L’Epée 1839 here, that’s going to be produced in three limited editions of 18 pieces each – silver, black, and blue variations are available.

Aliens might just land this time. The Fifth Element was specially designed to be an intergalactic horological weather station, set to deliver accurate weather forecasting even when the power goes down. Four elements – clock, barometer, hygrometer, and thermometer – join Ross, the alien pilot, that will take you on a wild ride.

This space-age weather station was only made possible thanks to L’Epée 1839. Accurate time is required for meteorological observations, which is why L’Epée 1839 re-engineered and skeletonized their 8-day clock movement to offer transparency and visual wonder. The stainless steel, brass, and bronze design weighs in at 15 kg and it’s backed up by an 8-day power reserve.

What’s even more interesting is that more than 500 individual components complete this mothership and its interchangeable elements. And if that won’t impress you, maybe this will: thanks to his own manually-wound, air-regulated movement, Ross rotates around the UFO’s cockpit, as if he’s looking around for things to do.

The Fifth Element looks like a confluence of fantasies from classic UFO films, books, and comics of the 1950s and 1960s, with each of the four elements on display in a spectacular fashion. This extraordinary contraption is definitely a superlative in its own world.