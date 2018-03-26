Taj Exotica Resort & Goa Look Like a Match Made in Heaven

India’s mesmerizing island of Goa is probably the perfect place to unplug, unwind, and experience the vacation of a lifetime in a place like the majestic Taj Exotica Resort & Spa. Located in Benaulim, on a pristine stretch of Goa’s southwestern coast, this opulent hideaway is perfectly placed to enjoy the pristine beaches nearby or the colorful cultural sites of Goa.

This sun-kissed Indian state seems to move at a different pace than the rest of the world, with Goa’s famous white sand beaches, tranquil atmosphere and laid-back lifestyle making you forget about all your worries easily. Taj Exotica Resort invites travelers from all over the world to experience this unique beach paradise from the most picturesque setting you could ever think of.

Surrounded by 56 acres of lush tropical gardens, flowers and old world architecture, the rooms and villas from this magical resort feature private balconies or verandas that offer you serene views of the sea, gardens, or the lovely pool area. A normal day at Taj Exotica could involve a sunrise yoga session or an Ayurveda treatment at the resort’s Jiva Spa, and that’s just a small part of its charm.

But we’re pretty sure most of you would love to explore this beautiful island, and the brilliant Taj team will gladly guide them through all that Goa has to offer. Once the sun goes down, the freshest catch of the day will be served at Lobster Shack, a laid-back beachfront restaurant, while Mediterranean cuisine may be sampled at Migual Arcanjo, an elegant restaurant with a live show kitchen. Did you start packing?