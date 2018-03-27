Introducing The Glashütte Original Senator Excellence Perpetual Calendar

The brilliant watchmakers from Glashütte Original have been working hard in these last couple of years to bring a contemporary feel to their classic designs. They’ve done a brilliant job with the modern Senator Chronograph “The Capital Edition” or the wonderful 3-hand Senator Excellence, and this year they’ve unveiled a new interesting timepiece at Baselworld, the Glashütte Original Senator Excellence Perpetual Calendar Limited Edition.

Set to be produced in a limited 100-piece series, the latest addition to the Senator Excellence collection blends mechanical beauty with a modern, technical feel, featuring several blue accents that contrast beautifully with the silver and grey colors it displays. It’s priced at EUR 32,900 for the 18k white gold pin buckle or EUR 35,000 for 18k white gold folding clasp, so this watch is not exactly for everyone.

This refreshed, open-worked limited edition of its perpetual calendar watch still benefits from the same 42 mm case, with brushed and polished surfaces, as well as the same display. The dial comes in matte grey, partially opened to allow everyone to see the elaborately decorated main plate of the perpetual calendar module – the latter was handcrafted in the watchmaker’s own dial manufactory.

The Glashütte Original Senator Excellence Perpetual Calendar Limited Edition is powered by the in-house Calibre 36-02 automatic movement, that’s backed up by 100 hours worth of power reserve. The movement features a Glashütte three-quarter plate with a superb stripe finish, polished steel parts with perlage, and a skeletonized rotor, while a Blue Louisiana Alligator leather strap, with a chic white gold pin buckle or a folding clasp finishes everything off.