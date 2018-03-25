Americans Will Surely Love The 1,000 HP Equus Throwback

I’m just going crazy here, based on a wild hunch; I’m sure you’ve already noticed the Corvette-inspired lines on this vehicle’s breathtaking exterior. Why? Well, Equus Automotive is based in the U.S., and some of you may remember that the company’s first project was inspired by the 1960s Ford Mustang Fastback. With all that in mind, there’s no surprise that the new Throwback model honors classic Corvettes.

And, why not? Those were some stylish cars, to say the least. Following the incredible Mustang-inspired Equus Bass 770, the all new Equus Throwback displays an array of modern and retro design cues. Please note the side scallops, the secondary headlights up front or the power bulge in the hood; none shall ignore the three circular tailpipes either.

On the inside, things look similar to the Corvette C7. Alcantara, diamond quilting on the seats and turned metal trim on the center console and door pulls will surely get most drivers excited. Speaking of excitement, the Equus Throwback will be produced in a limited run of just 25 units and each of them is set to cost at least $130,000. So, what will you be receiving for that kind of cash?

Well, the folks from Equus Automotive have fitted this car with a pretty big engine, although we’re not quite sure just how big it really is. We do know, however, that the lucky owners of this beast will benefit from 1,000 hp and 822 lb-ft of torque. How does 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.5 seconds sound like? You can think about it as you go towards a heart-stopping top speed of over 220 mph (354 km/h).