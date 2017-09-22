MB&F & L’Epée 1839’s Octopod Clock is Out on the Prowl

The brilliant watchmakers from MB&F and L’Epée 1839 have done it again, creating a new timekeeping marvel that could literally take your breath away, called Octopod – a ravishing clock inspired by cephalopods, that looks like it means business. Blending a contemporary design with a stunning kinetic sculpture, this spectacular clock comes with a transparent bubble filled with precision horology.

Each leg can be individually adjusted to varying heights, enabling Octopod to rest securely anywhere you might place it and sit in the most menacing of stands. Octopod’s transparent sphere is definitely a head-turner, with an impressive clockwork that appears suspended inside its crystalline sphere, looking like it’s floating in space.

The baseplate of the movement is a transparent glass plate that has been treated with a film of anti-reflective coating on both sides, adding to the invisible attributes of this piece. You could say that just like an octopus is concealing parts of itself with camouflage, Octopod conceals a few parts as well with visual tricks of its own.

While MB&F came up with the ravishing concept and design of the Octopod, it was L’Epée 1839, Switzerland’s premier clockmaker, that developed its impressive movement, as well as the unusual transparent spherical case and articulated legs.

The original sketch that MB&F gave to L’Epée 1839 showed the movement ‘floating’ inside the transparent bubble, but the people at L’Epée 1839 went above and beyond, making sure this unique mechanism will charm each and every single one of us.

Weighing in at 4.2 kg and featuring a stainless steel frame and Nickel and Palladium plated brass elements, this timekeeping marvel packs a Swiss manual-wind L’Epée in-house designed and manufactured caliber with 19 jewels, 18,000 vph and a power reserve of 8 days. There’s no price tag out yet, but I am more than willing to pay.