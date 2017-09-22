Isaac Burrough’s 22M Motor Yacht Will Make Your Life Better

Isaac Burrough has just unveiled his latest design, a superb 22-metre runabout, combining classic lines with a modern look, and offering a top speed of 45 knots (52 mph), coming from two 1,800 horsepower engines, which drive two waterjets. Showing off a beautifully shaped hull, with the flared bow flowing into a tumblehome stern, this motorboat is elegant and stylish, and also minimalist and sophisticated.

A long, continuous strip of glass creates a sleek profile for this vessel, and it also fills the lower deck with ample natural light. Customers will be allowed to choose between two gorgeous interior layout options, with or without a crew. A guest cabin with a lovely ensuite bathroom sits to port, whilst the two-person crew cabin and galley sit to starboard.

This charming mini-yacht may also be used as a support boat, but its intelligent layout makes it good enough for a perfect weekend at sea. The wrap-around windscreen and a large skylight create a welcoming atmosphere on board, while the aft deck features two symmetrical dining tables, for up to 12 guests, and two large sun pads on the teak deck, encouraging anyone to enjoy the sun’s warm rays.

The large swim platform will prove to be a great base for scuba diving or swimming, but it also hides a small surprise, in the form of a Williams Turbojet 285 tender, making sure you will have some fun on the waves. Of course, the masssive 1,800 hp engines and that top speed and acceleration will also help with that, turning the entire trip into a real adventure. How’s that for the perfect weekend?