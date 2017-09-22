Introducing the Awesome Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO

Specially developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the Super Trofeo series, the jaw dropping Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO has been officially revealed to the public just a few days ago, bragging about improved aerodynamics and a drool inducing look all around.

Dallara Engineering joined in on the project as well, developing a new carbon fiber body kit for this beast, which promises improved driving dynamics and a brand new design of all the components, except the front splitter, flat floor, and rear diffuser. Is it just me, or simply looking at this Lamborghini will make you feel really excited? I’m sure it has the same effect on you too.

Thanks to these modifications, as well as the addition of a roof hatch, the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO has lapped the Monza track in 1:43.3 – 1.5 seconds faster than the previous model. Under the hood it still comes with the impressive naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, which promises 620 PS (456 kW) and it’s connected to a six-speed sequential shift transmission, thus enabling the rear wheels to help the vehicle hit an electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h (173 mph).

Eligible to compete in the one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, this very special Huracan can also compete in the Gran Turismo Championship. Pricing starts at $295,000 in the United States and €235,000 in Europe., with the new aerodynamic package also up for the grabs if you already own a Huracan. Are you ready for racing? This EVO surely is!