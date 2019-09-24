Mandarin Oriental’s New Suite in Paris is Simply Amazing

The ever popular Paris sees more than 40 millions of tourists every year, and not just romantic couples in search of the perfect love story but also families, teenagers or senior citizens. Hotels in the French capital are taking advantage of that as well by providing multi-room suites or interconnected rooms to accommodate entire families.

Mandarin Oriental has also taken that road and this summer opened a unique kind of suite in Paris.

The apartment is not just large, it’s spacious enough to get all your extended family into it and that in a very comfortable way. The massive 4,630 square feet suite, currently the largest hotel suite in the entire French capital, occupies an entire floor, the 6th floor the building, and boasts amazing views, a spacious garden and a lovely terrace as well.

Designed by the renowned French agency Gilles & Boissier, this stunning apartment has a classic style, with Art Deco influences, but it’s contemporary enough to fit in with the rest of the hotel’s vibe. There’s a grand foyer which continues with the hallways and end up in the super spacious layout of the suite.

Inside, the suite features two separate living rooms offer plenty of space for entertaining and relaxation, an office, a super modern kitchen complete with butler pantry, a full dining room and the four bedrooms, two of them master suites and one offering a separate entrance.

The spaces boast parquet flooring in Herringbone patterns, and leather covered pivot doors. The furnishings are custom, inspired by the 1900’s and 1930’s mouldings and wooden features.

The terrace of the suite is simply astonishing. It draws inspiration from the traditional French gardens and features living walls and trees, multiple separate lounge areas and a dining table for alfresco meals.

Should you want to book it, expect to pay at least $35,300, but that includes a dedicated butler and a bespoke private dinner prepared by none other than the famous chef Thierry Marx. But hurry up because the offer is only valid until the end of the year.