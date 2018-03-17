Make an Impression with the new Graham Chronofighter Superlight

Graham’s incredible Chronofighter watch is an oversized chronograph with a racing soul, renowned for its prominent lever on the left side of the case. The Superlight collection was unveiled in 2017, and the XXL 47 mm model was complemented by a lighter carbon case, and racy blue, red and yellow details on the dial and its matching rubber straps.

This year, the Graham Chronofighter Superlight gets super bright, with new eye catching shades like orange, green or purple, that are not exactly for “softies”, as the Swiss watchamaker describes them. The Graham Superlight still boasts the innovative superlight and resilient black carbon nanotube composite, offset with a vibrant rubber strap.

But none can avoid or deny the visual appeal of these turbo-charged colors that were inspired by the world of automotive racing. The carbon fiber dial features an interesting black and grey chequerboard pattern, while the aforementioned bold colors are on display on the tachymetre and minute scales.

Please note the large Arabic numerals and the XXL 12 o’clock marker; the hour and minute hands have been treated with white SuperLumiNova to make sure it’s never too late or too dark to check out the time. A G1747 automatic chronograph movement, based on the reliable Valjoux 7750, is on display through the case back and benefits from a 48-hour backup power.

Water-resistant to 100 metres, the domed sapphire crystal on both sides of the case comes with an anti-reflective coating, while the crystal on the movement side has a smoky finish. The new rubber straps are integrated into the case, with a black carbon pin buckle or a black DLC folding buckle keeping it all together.

If you ask us, CHF 9,900 is a small price to pay for these stunning Graham Chronofighter Superlight watches.

[monochrome-watches]