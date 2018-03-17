Gigi Hadid Loves Vogue Eyewear and we Love it Too

Gigi Hadid is one of the world’s most popular supermodels right now, for good reason, but you probably didn’t know that some people call her “the queen of shades”. Yes, she’s often seen wearing sunglasses and she looks absolutely stunning every single time. That’s why the uber sweet model has decided to release a very special collection of boho-chic metal glasses and acetate retro-inspired shades for Vogue Eyewear.

Feel free to check out the promotional video below, where Gigi is sand-covered and poses seductively in a beach-side location. I’m not sure why she’s portrayed playing the bongo drums in a lovely yellow dress, and I refuse to speculate over the matter. Moving on.

Classic shapes and new, ultra feminine lens options are beautifully complemented by vintage tones like tortoiseshell, black and transparent frames, making these stunning sunglasses just what you need to make a statement of style. The light filled colors of these new shades and their retro-futuristic shape were specially designed for those young, provocative spirits who are not afraid to show off a distinctive look.

And Gigi Hadid and her boho-glam look is just perfect to show off this gorgeous Vogue Eyewear. Sophisticated and very alluring, the cat-eye sunglasses in acetate bring back the world of Fifties-inspired elegance to a new future. Tell us.. what do you like more? Gigi Hadid, these new shades or Gigi wearing these new sunglasses?