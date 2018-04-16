Luxury on your Wrist: the new Piaget Manchette Collection

Piaget has unveiled yet another stunning addition to its majestic list of high jewelry creations and we’re all in awe once again. Named after the French word for cuff, the new Piaget Manchette collection is a mesmerizing mix of gem-studded cuff bracelets that will complement your wrist in the most beautiful way possible.

The renowned Swiss jewelry brand has been using this word in conjunction with various jewelry pieces for over five decades now, but they’ve decided to bring it once again to the forefront in a spectacular fashion. Released back in the 60s, the cuff bracelet became a signature of Piaget as the years went by, and today this chapter of the Manchette story showcases the brand’s “Sunny Side of Life” spirit.

But the new Manchette collection is more than just cuff bracelets; it also includes earrings and rings, and they’re all beautifully decorated with colored gemstones, opulent pink or white gold, and faceted diamonds. But the highlight of this collection is probably the iconic Décor Palace technique, a special engraving process that gives gold a fabric-like appearance which resembles raw silk.

It’s all a matter of taste and preferences, but I think it’s safe to assume that these stunning creations will have anyone wishing for more. If you’re still looking for that perfect gift for your significant other, you can’t go wrong with these meticulously-crafted jewelry pieces.