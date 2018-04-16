Memminger Roadster 2.7 is Probably The Ultimate Beetle

I can’t help but remember Jeremy Clarkson naming all Porsche cars, at least those of 911 generation, supped-up Beetles. Well, what about this one? The Memminger Roadster 2.7 reminds us about the fact that Volkswagen has decided to kill off the Beetle; a sad decision if you ask us, although it has to be mentioned that the modern-day model really looked ugly. The classic, the original – that’s where the charm lies.

One of the oldest cars in automotive industry is being honored once again, this time by the brilliant team from Memminger Feine-Cabrios. Following years of experience in restoring classic Beetles to their past glory, the Germans came up with this incredible Roadster 2.7, that packs an air-cooled 2.7-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, developing 210 hp and 247 Nm of torque.

With the engine mounted in the middle, and a five-speed manual gearbox handling the power delivery, this little car should be able to hit a top speed of at least 124 mph (200 km/h), although no official data is available, yet. The powerful Beetle has also received Porsche 911 brakes, a reinforced suspension, lightweight 18″ alloys, and many other goodies, allowing it to weigh in at just 800 kilos.

Modern as it may be, and looking all kinds of stylish, this vehicle has no multimedia system in the cabin, just a simple tachometer, a vintage speedometer, a temperature gauge and an oil pressure gauge. Do you really need more than that? Designed to excite passionate drivers, the Beetle-inspired Roadster 2.7 is still just a concept right now, but we’re pretty sure the company won’t have any problems finding customers for this beautiful thing.

Widened components and gorgeous curves in all the right places, hidden roll bars and a cool spoiler are just a small part of the visual appeal. With no pricing details to talk about, we can only imagine that just a lucky few will ever get to drive one of these supped-up Beetles on the road. Are you reading this, Jeremy?