Looking Good: the Montblanc Urban Racing Spirit Leather Collection

Designed with the urban dweller in mind, Montblanc’s new Urban Racing Spirit collection includes several bespoke leather goods that will suit anyone’s busy city life. Set to be released in stores this September, this new collection blends comfort and functionality in the best way possible, while keeping it all sporty and chic.

Most of these pieces feature perforated black leather, inspired by those vintage racer gloves, plus stunning red detailing on the zipper pullers and shoulder straps or special jacquard lining.

The new Urban Racing Spirit collection includes two travel bags in different dimensions, as well as several small leather goods, especially perforated leather wallets, like the Wallet 6cc Mini with Coin Case, the Wallet 3cc with Coin Case or the 3cc Pocket Holder with View Carry Me included.

Let’s get back to those travel bags. First, the 48h Bag aims to be the perfect companion for digital nomads and short business trips; it features a padded pocket for your laptop and two mobile phone pockets, plus a second compartment where you could carry a few clothes, with three net pockets.

On the other hand, the Duffle Bag features plenty of storage space and eye catching racing-inspired details. It has a spacious main compartment, a zipped front pocket plus a zipped compartment for your shoes at the bottom. There are also two Messenger and Envelope bags to mention, which are just perfect to carry all your essentials around.

But the Document Case Slim is even more impressive, with one main compartment, front and rear zipped pockets and, on the inside, one large zipped pocket, with two mobile phone pockets, and three writing instrument loops. Last but not least, the new Montblanc Backpack is perfect for explorers; it’s really spacious, versatile and practical, and it also comes with a side pocket for a small bottle and a big zipped compartment.