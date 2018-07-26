Caran d’Ache Impresses Everyone with the limited-edition 1010 Timekeeper

Founded back in 1915 in Geneva, Caran d’Ache is an acclaimed Swiss brand that has been designing and producing bespoke writing instruments ever since. Since the company shares numerous ideas and design features with the renowned Swiss luxury watch brands nearby, they’ve decided to release a limited edition set of luxury writing instruments, inspired by the watchmaking world.

Called 1010 Timekeeper, this set includes fountain and roller pens, with charming details like Roman numerals or Breguet style blued-watch hands, and hidden gems like a ruby set into the piston pump, a stylish clip, and a small ring where the cap meets the body, that was inspired by watch bezels.

Caran d’Ache also used special finishes ‘borrowed’ from watchmakers, like engine turning, engraving, hand polishing, lacquering and PVD treatments on these bespoke limited edition pens.

If you appreciate fine craftsmanship you will surely notice the incredible attention to detail on the 18-carat gold nib, that was actually hand made and hand polished, to offer an unparalleled softness and comfort in writing, with several sizes available to suit your writing style.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, the 1010 Timekeeper is available as a fountain pen or roller pen, both of them produced in limited editions of just 500 units. The caps will feature a special “1 in 500 pieces” engraving to make sure everyone knows this is not a regular pen, and the pens will be presented in a gorgeous black lacquered case, with a specially designed inkwell acting as a wonderful bonus.

In the end, you should know that the Caran d’Ache 1010 Timekeeper fountain pen is priced at 8,800 Swiss francs, while the roller pen will set you back 7,800 Swiss francs. Do you know want one?