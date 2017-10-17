Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Awaits for You in Abu Dhabi

Just a few steps away from the beach and the turquoise waters of the Arabian Sea, the magical Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana promises stunning views of the Presidential Palace and its breathtaking surroundings. The 5-star hotel offers 443 superb rooms and suites, blending a modern design with elements from the Arabian culture, in an alcohol-free environment – yes, you can still have fun without some cocktails or a glass of wine at the end of the day.

A wide range of activities can be enjoyed at the hotel’s stunning pool and private beach, with the world class staff here eager to please anyone. For instance, Bodylines Fitness and its team of specialists will ensure all guests are fit and healthy – at least for as long as they stay here, while Wellness and Massage promises nothing but ultimate relaxation with various signature face and body treatments that will be probably remembered for years to come.

I’m feeling a bit hungry, especially when I type endlessly. But there’s no need to worry about that here, as an incredible culinary journey is waiting for you on location. Facing the pool, the wonderful Kamoon restaurant invites guests to treat themselves to authentic Arabic flavors while Horizon, an all-day dining venue, teases you with the help of international Cuisine in a contemporary and elegant atmosphere.

Meanwhile, The Lounge offers light snacks, sweet delights, diverse coffee aromas and healthy refreshments. And if you’d like to discover Abu Dhabi’s most important sights, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana is pretty close to just about everything. Did you start packing already?