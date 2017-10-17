Aston Martin DB11 Volante is Everything You’ve Been Expecting And More

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on the brand new Aston Martin DB11 Volante, undoubtedly one of the best-looking convertibles out there. This new convertible wonder from Aston Martin features a fabric roof, available in a choice of Bordeaux red, black silver, and grey silver, an upgraded soft top that’s been designed to brag about reduced wind noise and keep you safe from any unpleasant weather.

It takes 14 seconds to lower and 16 seconds to raise this soft top, and it can be operated at speeds of up to 31mph (50km/h).

According to Aston Martin, future owners of this beauty won’t have any reasons to complain, simply because the DB11 Volante was tested in various locations around the globe, in extreme weather conditions, from Death Valley to the Arctic Circle, to make sure every single button and mechanism will do what it was designed to.

Built around the successful DB11 aluminum platform, the Aston Martin DB11 Volante packs a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8 engine, which means 503 hp and 695 Nm of torque sent through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, a limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring and electric power steering.

Performance figures are still kept secret right now, although we know that the DB11 Coupe needs 4.0 sec to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph). Sure, the soft-top version might be a little bit slower, but it will be very, very hard to notice. First deliveries are expected to take place next year, with pricing starting off at $211,541 in the UK, $235,852 in Germany, and $216,495 in the US. Anyone else want one, or is it just me?