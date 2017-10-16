This Lavish Emirates Hills Villa Offers a true taste of Dubai

In case you’ve ever wanted to move to Dubai, there’s a mesmerizing 32,000-square-foot villa up for the grabs; but this isn’t your usual luxury home. The stunning Emirates Hills Villa we’ll be focusing on right now comes with seven spacious bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, while sitting on 0.872 acres of land in an exclusive gated community, right in the heart of Dubai.

Set to cost $34 million or AED$125 million, this spectacular house is located in one of Dubai’s toniest neighborhoods, in the sought after Sector E of Emirates Hills, right at the edge of two golf courses. There are also several tennis courts on site, a swimming pool, health club, children’s play area and a shopping arcade with plenty of entertainment options. I’m feeling joyful already.

The breathtaking villa before you also boasts a resort-like outdoor area with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, manicured gardens, a rooftop terrace with a bar and cooking station, and a special entertainment area with Jacuzzi. The prestigious gated community of Emirates Hills offers security and privacy, at a fair price, but you’re always welcomed to have friends or family over.

Inside, this magnificent home is lavishly decorated in bright, saturated colors, with all of the finishing materials and details sourced from Europe, plus custom-made French furniture. Downtown Dubai is just 12 minutes away, which means there are many things to be done when the lucky owners of this property will get bored – is that even possible while enjoying such an expensive treat?