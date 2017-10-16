Richard Mille RM 70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost ‘Cycling’

Alain Prost, Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, is a true racing legend. A four-time Formula One Drivers’ Champion, the man has held the record for most Grand Prix victories from 1987 until 2001. He is easily considered one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time but… did you know that he also enjoys to ride the bicycle?

Richard Mille has just revealed their first watch aimed squarely at the world of cycling, with the RM 70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost ‘Cycling’ timepiece representing an exciting new look into the world of cycling. Part of a very limited series of only 30 units, this watchmaking wonder shows off an incremental digital counter, that’s similar to an odometer, allowing you to count as high as possible.

Basically, a manual counter enters the digital world and we’re pretty sure that the case button is going to feel incredible for all those tactile mechanical button fans.

The RM 70-10 has been also equipped with the manually-wound 3Hz tourbillon-escapement caliber RM07-01 movement, which means 70 hours worth of backup power and plenty of titanium – Richard Mile actually took inspiration from bike pedals for the design of this impressive movement.

The curved Carbon TPT 49.48mm case will most likely get a lot of attention, and it is worth noting that the RM 70-01 was actually designed to be worn on your right wrist. Since it’s produced in a very limited run, we’re sure the Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost will be an instant collectible, but it will set you back a cool $815,500 per watch.