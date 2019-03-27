JOY: a New Flybridge Motor Yacht by Van der Valk

Designed and constructed at the Van der Valk shipyard in the Netherlands, JOY is the tenth unit of the brand’s 23 meter flybridge motor yacht, specifically built for an experienced yacht owner. We’re talking about a full aluminum yacht here, which boasts a stunning and timeless design on the outside, matched by an equally appealing interior.

With a transitional, semi-displacement hull, this yacht is able to reach a top speed of 24 knots helped by the triple Volvo Penta IPS 800, each outputting 600 hp. JOY yacht won’t be joining the charter market, but it comes with a RINA certification, which states that the boat meets high standards of safety with the latest navigation technology.

The yacht is also equipped with a gyro stabilizer which works both underway and at anchor. Meanwhile, the interior design was imagined by Guido de Groot, using the Pennsylvania Walnut and Zebrano wood as most of the yacht’s interior materials. The lower deck features a full-beam master suite in the middle, with a VIP cabin in the bow. For guests, there’s also one single and one double cabin.

The crew area comes as well with a full-beam size. The overall length of the yacht is 24.75 meters, with a 5.60 meter beam and 1.70 meter draft. These photos should do the rest of the talking for Van der Valk.