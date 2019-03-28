British Airways Unveils a Business Class Cabin Like no Other

After falling a little bit behind many of its top competitors in the business class market, British Airways has unveiled a new incredible business class cabin, that they hope will make them once again favorites for people willing to pay a few thousands of dollars per flight.

The company’s Club World business cabin will ditch the current alternating forward and backward facing seat layout and replace it with comfy “club suites” offering direct-aisle access, individual suite doors for privacy, flat-bed seats and an interesting 1-2-1 configuration.

With this special layout, each seat will get 40 percent more storage space, with 18.5-inch in-flight entertainment screens, wi-fi, and even a vanity unit and mirror.

Regulars on British Airways’ business-class flights can expect to see the first club suites in BA’s Airbus A350-1000 planes starting this October. The first airplane will have only 56 seats and we’re pretty sure it’s going to be a big hit.

The 1-2-1 configuration comes with the window seats angled outward (toward to the window), while the two seats in the middle will be angled inward. British Airways has also worked with Vienna-based caterers Do & Co to offer a new set of in-flight menus, while the UK-based The White Company will take relaxation to the next level.

In the next couple of months three new A350 aircrafts will join the British Airways fleet and two Boeing 777s will be retrofitted with the new cabin. Starting next year, British Airways will roll out its Club Suite on many other long-haul flights across their network. The new aircraft models will offer 56 Club Suite seats, 56 World Traveller Plus seats (premium economy) and 219 regular economy seats.