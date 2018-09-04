Johnson Yachts Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence With This 93-Foot Superyacht

The Taiwan-based superyacht builder Johnson Yachts is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and this stunning 93-foot superyacht might be just what they need to kick off the celebrations in style. Showing off a sleek look imagined by Bill Dixon of Dixon Yacht Design, this vessel offers a contemporary approach to the traditional hull design, one that would have older people – myself included – think it’s the 90s all over again.

As you can see from these photos, the 93 comes with dual vertical windows (a signature for Johnson Yachts), plus 270-degree wrap around windows for the master suite, which is situated aft to get a lot of natural light inside. The wide-beam master is complemented by a small office, a cozy lounge area and a sunken bathroom, but obviously, this layout can be fully customized by the future owner of this yacht.

Above the owner’s cabin there’s also a raised pilothouse, with wraparound windows, that offers unobstructed views of the sea.

Moving inside, you will find an additional VIP stateroom that also spans across the beam, with an equally large bedroom and en-suite, plenty of natural light, ample storage space and a small dinette and office area. In addition to these suites, there are also two twin cabins on the lower deck, with en-suites and decent storage space as well.

The bright saloon is also worth mentioning, featuring a large seating area where you can just relax and have fun with your friends or family, and a formal dining area for eight. All in all, this vessel shows off superior craftsmanship, an innovative design and nothing but quality. It was built specifically for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where potential clients might get to experience this yacht first hand.

In the end, you should know that the 93 is set to cost at least $4,300,000, but you’ll probably get more details by contacting Johnson Yachts directly.