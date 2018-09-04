Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Canadians, this McLaren 570S Spider was Specially Made for You!

McLaren 570S Spider Canada

Canadians, rejoice! McLaren has recently unveiled a limited-run 570S Spider that aims to celebrate the marque’s Canadian history. Refined by the brilliant guys from McLaren Special Operations, the 570S Spider Canada Commission shows off various bespoke components and special touches, like a Silica White paint job and bright red accents on carbon fiber – that’s the best color combination to celebrate Canada, right?

MSO also designed a special set of 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels for this thing, with a gorgeous Stealth finish, and they’ve also added the Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack and several MSO Defined Carbon Fiber accents. If you take a closer look you might also notice the small Canadian Maple Leaf accent on the rear decklid and red carbon detailing on the front bumper and side air vents.

McLaren 570S Spider Canada

Inside, this McLaren boasts a bright red Alcantara roof liner and a red Alcantara steering wheel, matched by red contrast stitching and special badges showing this supercar is one of only five vehicles like this to be built. The 570S Spider Canada Commission will be available for purchase from McLaren Toronto, McLaren Vancouver and McLaren Montreal, with no changes made to the mechanical parts.

That means the lucky owners of one of these red and white beauties will get to enjoy the same  twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 that’s able to deliver a cool 562 hp and 600 Nm of torque. That’s more than enough for some high speed thrills, a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) time of just 3.1 seconds and a jaw dropping 204 mph (328 km/h) top speed. Wanna move to Canada?

McLaren 570S Spider Canada

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The First McLaren Senna is Even More Special Than You Could Imagine
This McLaren 675LT Received the Gulf Racing F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ Livery
Check Out The McLaren 570S Spider Design Editions
McLaren 570S Spider Owners May Now Enjoy A Track Pack

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Castell Son Claret is a Dreamy Hideaway from Mallorca

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares