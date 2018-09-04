Canadians, this McLaren 570S Spider was Specially Made for You!

Canadians, rejoice! McLaren has recently unveiled a limited-run 570S Spider that aims to celebrate the marque’s Canadian history. Refined by the brilliant guys from McLaren Special Operations, the 570S Spider Canada Commission shows off various bespoke components and special touches, like a Silica White paint job and bright red accents on carbon fiber – that’s the best color combination to celebrate Canada, right?

MSO also designed a special set of 10-spoke lightweight forged wheels for this thing, with a gorgeous Stealth finish, and they’ve also added the Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack and several MSO Defined Carbon Fiber accents. If you take a closer look you might also notice the small Canadian Maple Leaf accent on the rear decklid and red carbon detailing on the front bumper and side air vents.

Inside, this McLaren boasts a bright red Alcantara roof liner and a red Alcantara steering wheel, matched by red contrast stitching and special badges showing this supercar is one of only five vehicles like this to be built. The 570S Spider Canada Commission will be available for purchase from McLaren Toronto, McLaren Vancouver and McLaren Montreal, with no changes made to the mechanical parts.

That means the lucky owners of one of these red and white beauties will get to enjoy the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 that’s able to deliver a cool 562 hp and 600 Nm of torque. That’s more than enough for some high speed thrills, a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) time of just 3.1 seconds and a jaw dropping 204 mph (328 km/h) top speed. Wanna move to Canada?