Castell Son Claret is a Dreamy Hideaway from Mallorca

Castell Son Claret

Nestled in the rolling foothills of Mallorca’s picturesque Tramuntana Mountains, a few minutes away from the beautiful island village of Es Capdellà, Castell Son Claret is a spectacular retreat, where historic splendor, lavish modern-day amenities and Michelin-starred dining join hands to create a fairy-tale hideaway.

The castle itself was built in the 19th century but after meticulous renovations and updates this elegant rural retreat boasts all the modern amenities and comfort you might expect from a high-end hotel. Majestic towers, manicured gardens and a wonderful palm-lined driveway will make you feel like you’re entering another world as soon as you arrive here, while each of the 41 rooms and suites will charm you in more ways than one.

Castell Son Claret

An earthy color palette, incredible attention to detail, and superb wood-beamed ceilings will welcome you in each of these stunning accommodations, with an atmosphere of understated elegance. 23 of the rooms can be found in the main building, while the rest are spread between seven smaller historic buildings on the hotel’s grounds. They all feature a private balcony, patio or terrace to enjoy this spectacular Mallorcan paradise every day.

But what really sets this hotel apart from all the other luxury hotels in Mallorca is its unrivalled dining experience at Zaranda, the only 2-star Michelin restaurant on the Balearic Islands. Add in the heavenly spa experience at Bellesa de Claret and the enchanting courtyard where you could enjoy chef Fernando P. Arellano’s culinary magic under the stars and you have a recipe for unforgettable memories. Who’s going to Mallorca now?

Castell Son Claret

