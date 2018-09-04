Follow Us

Car Enthusiasts Will Love The Beoplay E8 Racing Green Earphones

Beoplay E8 Racing Green

Bang & Olufsen has revealed the fourth installment in their Special Edition E8 Collection a few days ago – the Beoplay E8 Racing Green – a wonderful set of earphones finished in a delicious-looking rich green shade, inspired by the famed British Racing Green color. Combining a true wireless experience with a minimalist design and nothing but the best materials, these earphones are a must have for everyone.

They’re part of a wider collection of Beoplay E8 earphones finished in bespoke colors, each of them with its unique color concept and produced in a very limited-run. Bragging about industry-leading sound and a unique listening experience, these stylish earphones combine Digital Sound Processing capabilities with Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound, and they offer up to 12 hours of playtime.

Crafted to perfection to fit comfortably into your ears, the Beoplay E8 Racing Green will come in a genuine leather case that will also help you charge these beauties on the go.

Beoplay E8 Racing Green

The intuitive anodized-aluminum touch interface will help you control music, take calls, voice commands and even activate Transparency Mode, when you’re behind the steering-wheel. Also, the dedicated Beoplay App will offer you a personalized listening experience, allowing you to fine-tune the tonality, sound staging, or matching the sound to different types of situations.

The Beoplay E8 Racing Green Special Edition is priced at just $299, but that’s a small price to pay if you want to feel the influence of British motorsport. Apart from the premium leather charging case, these earphones will also come with five eartips and a small charging cable. They’re already available at selected retailers and since they’re produced in limited numbers, you might need to hurry up!

Beoplay E8 Racing Green

