Italian Yacht Designer Marco Ferrari unveiled the 77m Atlantico

The latest project of the renowned Italian yacht designer Marco Ferrari, Atlantico is a 77 meter, low profile, full aluminum vessel with sharp lines and a lovely sporty look. The stunning yacht before you aims to be lightweight and eco friendly, with an aluminum construction and featuring a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system.

This 77 meter vessel should be able to reach a top speed of 24 knots, with an amazingly low draft of only 3.2 meters, making it perfect for reaching ports or secluded beaches in shallow waters.

The yacht boasts a spacious owners’ deck, on which you’ll find a stateroom, an art gallery and a lovely bathroom complete with shower and bathtub. The outdoor part comes with a private lounge and Jacuzzi and has direct access to the helipad, which can be turned into a cinema when you’re not landing on the yacht with a helicopter.

On the bridge, there’s a gym surrounded in glass, perfect no matter the weather outside. The exterior is fit for sunbathing but of course, you could also make an outdoor sports club there, while the sundeck features several sunbeds and a lovely infinity pool. The yacht can accommodate a maximum of 12 guests in six cabins on the main deck and a crew of 18 on the lower deck.

The crew area includes a mess, the galley, hospital cabin, a separate gym for the crew, 2 single cabins and 6 double cabins. The crew area also comes with direct access to the engine room and the technical area under the lower deck. The decks are all connected via a glass elevator.

The beach club spans on a length of 7 meters and boasts another pool, with glass doors providing access to the platform. Fold-out terraces give easy access to the water. The vessel comes with a tender garage as well, which can take 2 tenders of max 10 meters, watersports and diving gear. There’s also a 6 meter rescue tender under the main deck.