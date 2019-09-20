The New Wireless Headphones from Sennheiser, MOMENTUM, are what we all waited for

With a superior sound and a want to have design, the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM Wireless Headphones are the great pair of headphones we’ve all been waiting for. And with a cool price tag of $399.95, you won’t have to rob a bank to have them. The price is justified by their performance, high quality sound and high-end technology.

They’ve got intuitive controls, carefully thought out for almost any situation. They also come with an Auto On/Off and Smart Pause feature which will pause the music when taking a call or talking to someone and resume afterwards, making for user experience that’s hard to match.

There’s also Active Noise Cancellation with three modes depending on situation and Transparent Hearing functionality, which allows you to enjoy your favorite musician while also being fully present and active in what you’re doing right then.

The headphones come with genuine leather head strap and premium earcups for amazing comfort. The steel arms are robust and sturdy, designed in a matte finish. The interface comes with no more than 3 buttons, so switching between various modes is made without effort.

For the active individuals out there, the new Sennheiser MOMENTUM headphones are a must have. They easily integrate with the phone’s voice assistant and can rapidly switch between the virtual and real world when needed.

The headphones can be also personalized via the Sennheiser Smart Control app and the smart TILE technology can track your headphones when you can’t find them anymore.