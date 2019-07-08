Hublot’s Classic Fusion Tourbillon Sapphire Orlinski Got a Redesign for Only Watch

For the 8th edition of Only Watch, Hublot has decided to redesign one of its most famous new watches, the Classic Fusion Tourbillon Sapphire Orlinski, turning it into a unique timepiece wearing the charity’s beautiful colors.

All the profits made from selling this one-of-a-kind timekeeping marvel will go to the Monegasque Association against Muscular Dystrophy in support of medical and scientific research on neuromuscular diseases, with a focus on the Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The auction will take place on November 9, 2019 in Geneva.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon Sapphire Orlinksi for Only Watch – long name, we know – will wear the artist’s signature edges, bevels and facets. Sculpted in sapphire, the unique timepiece has a white gold bezel adorned with 54 baguette cut topazes, reflecting the case’s beautiful facets.

The watch is transparent, revealing the open worked architecture with its gears, tourbillon cage and power reserve. The caliber is a stylish skeleton which blends with the rest of the piece, with a rubber strap in the colors of Only Watch. The gift box it comes in is made from sapphire as well.

The unique watch will go around the world, being showcased in Monaco, Paris, London, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York before coming to Geneva for the auction hosted at Christie’s under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert II at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues. The future owner of the watch will even get to meet Richard Orlinski in person at his art gallery in Paris.