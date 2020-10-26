Hublot Launched a Diamond-Studded High Jewellery Collection

Diamond-studded timepieces are not exactly new, but Hublot managed to take this practice to a completely new level with its extraordinary High Jewellery collection. The brand’s newest watch series contains three dazzling watches, each of them showcasing more than 330 baguette-cut, hand-placed diamonds.

These incredible Hublot models combine the technical performance of the Swiss watchmaker’s excellent calibers with the sophisticated beauty of diamonds and the expertise of the brand’s master watchmakers.

Just like haute joaillerie, setting the stones on this trio of diamond-covered watches is a feat of technical and aesthetic excellence, that’s carefully conceived and planned in advance.

Diamond-setting is both a science of absolute perfection and an art form, in which the craftsmen try to maximize the brilliance of each stone within the limits of an extremely confined space. With that said, let’s take a closer look at each of these spectacular watches:

The Hublot Big Bang Unico High Jewellery

With 334 baguette-cut diamonds and a total of 12.5 carats, this watch is a real treat for our eyes. The Big Bang Unico High Jewellery has 243 diamonds decorating its 42mm case and bezel, set in close rows on an 18-karat white gold background.

The brand’s latest flyback chronograph timepiece also comes with a sophisticated dial that was covered in 61 stones.

This extraordinary watch is powered by the new Unico 2 manufacture movement called HUB1280, that features a brand new architecture and numerous innovations, like an oscillating second clutch and a special ball-bearing chronograph system that’s adjustable.

Hublot filed four patent applications for the Big Bang Unico, which is complemented in this High Jewellery version by an elegant alligator strap that comes with a deployant buckle, set with 30 more diamonds.

The Hublot Spirit of Big Bang High Jewellery

The Spirit of Big Bang High Jewellery features 346 baguette-cut diamonds, for a total of 13.1 carats, with 178 diamonds gracing the beautiful silhouette of the tonneau case.

Meanwhile, the dial is adorned with 113 more diamonds, beautifully set around the edges of the indices and the hour and minute discs at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock.

The sizzling look of this timepiece is complemented by an elegant leather strap, sewn into rubber, that features a buckle with 55 baguette-cut diamonds.

The Hublot Classic Fusion High Jewellery

We’ve saved the best for last: the Hublot Classic Fusion High Jewellery, a statement of opulence with 427 baguette-cut diamonds and exactly 20.8 carats.

The case and the contemporary dial of this stunning timepiece have been encrusted with 391 diamonds which create a hypnotic shimmering effect, with the indices and hours standing out just a little bit, because they were built into a circle around the hands.

The dial looks like a magical composition of rectangular and trapeze-cut stones, which converge in the centre of this watch. The Classic Fusion High Jewellery is also finished by an alligator leather and natural rubber strap with a buckle covered in 36 diamonds.