Hennessy and Frank Gehry Celebrate 150 Years of the XO with a Masterpiece Decanter

Hennessy has teamed up with the renowned architect Frank Gehry to create a spectacular, limited-edition decanter, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the iconic Hennessy XO cognac.

Combining gold with bronze and glass, the prolific creator has applied his signature sculptural style to create a masterpiece decanter that reinterprets the Hennessy XO bottle to represent the rich legacy of the Hennessy Maison.

This superb decanter is priced at $17,000 and will be produced in a limited run of just 150 units, each of them numbered and featuring Gehry’s signature. The collaboration will also include a wider release of limited edition XO bottles, that have been also designed by Frank Gehry.

Inspired by the rich customs, composition and the art of distillation of the Hennessy XO Cognac, the acclaimed architect has managed to create an exceptional decanter that showcases the savoir faire heritage of the French cognac distiller.

Frank Gehry also thought about the unique Hennessy XO blend and the vital soil, twisting vines and the glistening Charente River that flows through the heart of the Charente region in France, where these one-of-a-kind cognacs are made.

Enveloped in a crinkled sleeve of 24k gold dipped bronze, this structural Hennessy XO decanter evokes the radiant movement of water as it reflects the sun’s warm rays.

Gehry also created a fractured glass glorifier for this masterpiece and a luminous fusil that marries brass and gold. The entire package reflects Hennessy cellar master’s unique ritual to extract this storied cognac.

The limited-edition decanter also comes in a protective case made of compressed cardboard, a nod to the lovely cardboard furniture designed by Frank Gehry back in the 1970s.