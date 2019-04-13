Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is the ‘Grand Touring’ of Watches

Hublot and Ferrari joined their forces and expertise once again to create something totally unique, a contemporary and beautifully elegant timepiece inspired by the ‘Gran Turismo’ cars of the past. Titled the Classic Fusion Ferrari GT, the new Hublot special edition watch makes a good first impression with its ingenious and dynamic design and the brand new UNICO manufacture movement.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT comes with the much appraised UNICO manufacture movement inside a 45 mm case, available in Titanium (set to be produced in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces), King Gold (a limited edition of 500 pieces) and 3D Carbon (limited to 500 pieces). The self winding flyback chronograph movement has a 4 Hz frequency and a superb column wheel visible under the dial.

The 3D Carbon case is a very popular option in the world of motor sports – a high tech material that’s basically a polymer matrix composite (PMC) made from three dimensional fibers. The resistance of this ultra light material is amazing, making it perfect for that world. The case of the new Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is thought out as a concentric suspended element which shines a light on the impressive dial, and acts as a solid layer of protection for the UNICO movement as well.

The dial of this spectacular timepiece features sapphire crystal, thus getting that alluring, transparent look, while the legendary Prancing Horse shines at 12 o’clock. The gorgeous watch is complemented by black rubber straps dressed in Schedoni leather, exactly like the seats of the historical race cars from Maranello.