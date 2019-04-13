fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is the ‘Grand Touring’ of Watches

Hublot CF Ferrari GT 1

Hublot and Ferrari joined their forces and expertise once again to create something totally unique, a contemporary and beautifully elegant timepiece inspired by the ‘Gran Turismo’ cars of the past. Titled the Classic Fusion Ferrari GT, the new Hublot special edition watch makes a good first impression with its ingenious and dynamic design and the brand new UNICO manufacture movement.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT comes with the much appraised UNICO manufacture movement inside a 45 mm case, available in Titanium (set to be produced in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces), King Gold (a limited edition of 500 pieces) and 3D Carbon (limited to 500 pieces). The self winding flyback chronograph movement has a 4 Hz frequency and a superb column wheel visible under the dial.

Hublot CF Ferrari GT 3

The 3D Carbon case is a very popular option in the world of motor sports – a high tech material that’s basically a polymer matrix composite (PMC) made from three dimensional fibers. The resistance of this ultra light material is amazing, making it perfect for that world. The case of the new Classic Fusion Ferrari GT is thought out as a concentric suspended element which shines a light on the impressive dial, and acts as a solid layer of protection for the UNICO movement as well.

The dial of this spectacular timepiece features sapphire crystal, thus getting that alluring, transparent look, while the legendary Prancing Horse shines at 12 o’clock. The gorgeous watch is complemented by black rubber straps dressed in Schedoni leather, exactly like the seats of the historical race cars from Maranello.

Hublot CF Ferrari GT 5

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Ferrari P80C 2
After Almost 4 Years, The Ferrari P80/C Racecar is Finally Complete
ferrari f8 tributo 1
The Jaw Dropping Ferrari F8 Tributo is 488 GTB’s Successor
Ray-Ban Ferrari Collection 1
Ray-Ban to Feature Ferrari Collection alongside F1 Races again
Coachbuilt Ferrari 250 GTO 1
This Coachbuilt Ferrari 250 GTO is a Dream Come True For Most of Us

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.