Discovery 57 is Mondomarine’s Newest Super Yacht Concept and it’s Impressive

Italian shipyard Mondomarine and its impressive facility at Savona have been acquired by the Palumbo Group last November and the company is ready to make a big comeback in the yachting world. They’ve recently unveiled a new line of super yacht concepts and the first project from this line is called Discovery 57, a stunning 57-meter expedition style motor yacht.

This model was designed by Mondomarine in collaboration with the Italian yacht designer Luca Dini. The sleek vessel before you features masculine lines, fitting perfectly with its name. The interior spaces are supposed to be very comfortable, but those vast exterior deck areas will surely grab the attention of all those outdoor enthusiasts.

Discovery comes with a gigantic main aft deck, featuring a flush swimming pool, and a forward facing private Jacuzzi and chillout spot on the sundeck.

The unique color of the hull was perfectly chosen to blend in with the surrounding seas and oceans of course. The interior of the Discovery 57 comes with two main deck layouts, one with a full beam master suite and the other one with an additional VIP stateroom. Each of these layouts features a lower deck with four guest cabins and six crew cabins, so you could have 10-12 passengers on board.

Besides the Discovery 57, the new Mondomarine line of yachts will encompass three more models, all of them full aluminum and probably looking as awesome as this superyacht, a 43 meter, a 50 meter and also a 75-meter version. We’re looking forward to see more photos with those models as soon as more details are released.