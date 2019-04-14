Mandarin Oriental Opened its Doors on the Blissful Shores of Lake Como

Proudly sitting on the sunlit shores of the beautiful Lago di Como, Mandarin Oriental’s newest hotel lies within verdant botanical gardens, surrounded by more than fifty different species of plants, trees and flowers. The spectacular lakeside property before you is located in Blevio, one of the most charming villages on Lake Como, just a short drive away from Milan, Como and the international airports nearby.

The hotel features two private, stand-alone villas, with 21 beautifully decorated rooms and 52 luxurious suites, the heart of the hotel being the historic 19th century villa Roccabruna. Mandarin Oriental worked with the acclaimed Italian interior designer Eric Egan for the interiors of this property, getting a chic design which blends modern Italian elegance with subtle oriental charm.

Patrizia Pozzi, a renowned Italian landscape designer, took care of the gorgeous exteriors of this hotel, picking materials and different styles that were inspired by the neoclassical elements of the old villa Roccabruna and its gardens, to create a unique setting that’s just perfect for relaxation and meditation. But that’s not all the Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como, has to offer.

This new five-star hotel also comes with a contemporary fine dining restaurant called L˜ARIA, helmed by Italian Executive Chef Vincenzo Guarino and his experienced team. This elegant restaurant is tucked away right in the hotel’s gardens, in a lovely lakefront building, offering a menu that has a unique take on Mediterranean cuisine, based on local seasonal produce.

CO.MO Bar & Bistrot is another highlight of this new Mandarin Oriental hotel, the perfect spot for informal dining or for enjoying a few cocktails on the spacious terrace which overlooks Lake Como. The swimming pool also takes full advantage of its awesome lake views, extending out from the shoreline with a spacious sundeck that seems to float on the lake.

Last but not least, we also have to mention The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como. Offering a distinctive selection of heat and water experiences inspired by the pristine water of the lake, this stunning facility features four private spa suites, a beauty studio and a fully equipped fitness centre.

The first guests of the Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como will also get the special Lake Como Experience package, including a lakefront breakfast for two, a three-course lunch or dinner at the one of the hotel’s classy restaurants, daily access to the spa and 10% off any spa treatments.